Pragya Thakur removed from parliamentary committee of defence for calling Godse 'patriot'

Pragya Thakur has been removed from the parliamentary consultative committee of defence for calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a 'patriot'. She was axed from the 21-member committee a day after she made the comments. As per reports, she will not be allowed to attend any BJP parliamentary meeting during the session.

The MP from Bhopal received severe criticism from the opposition for her comments. During the parliament session, DMK member A Raja brought up a statement by Godse in a discussion on the Special Protection Group Amendment Bill. Thakur cut Raja short and said, "You cannot give the example of a deshbhakt".

The Congress reacted strongly over Thakur's comments and said that it is a perfect representation of the BJP's "deplorable hate politics". "Repeatedly referring to Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt' is a perfect representation of the BJP's deplorable hate politics. Will PM Modi condemn Pragya Thakur's remarks or continue to stay silent?" said the party in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi also responded to her remarks and said, "What she is saying, that is the heart of the RSS and BJP, what can I say? It cannot be hidden. I don't need to waste my time demanding action against that woman."

Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India's Parliament. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2019

Congress submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice over her remarks.

Amid the uproar over her comments, BJP also condemned Thakur's 'deshbhakt' remarks. BJP Working President JP Nadda said, "BJP never supports such statements and ideologies, we condemn her remarks." Defence minister Rajnath Singh further clarified that her comments do not reflect BJP's ideology.

As per reports, her case has been forwarded to the BJP disciplinary committee.

This is not the first time she has referred to Godse as a patriot. She called him a patriot during her Lok Sabha elections campaign that landed her in the soup.

