Private firms in Bangalore, Chennai and Delhi receive notices to share SC, ST data within 24 hours

Regional provident fund offices have been sending notices to establishments in respective states seeking SC and ST data. An HR consultant who spoke to Business Today anonymously informed that a few companies in Chennai and Bangalore have received such notices via e-mail. However, he added that his clients in Mumbai or Pune have not intimated them of any such happening. His firm manages the payroll process of these companies.

A founder of a Delhi-based HR consultancy said that in addition to Bangalore and Chennai, their Delhi-based clients have also received these notifications.

The notifications don't seem to be specific to any sector or the industry, he said, but relate to establishments that fall under Regional Provident Fund Offices.

The email is asking for four things specifically - Name of the establishment, total number of employees, number of SC employees and number of ST employees.

The email has been sent with the subject 'furnishing of details of SC/ST employees employed in your establishment - Most urgent'.

Business Today has a copy of the e-mail. The company that shared the e-mail with Business Today has only a day to respond.

The move has put these companies in a spot as most private firms don't collect caste data of employees. "It is still at an initial stage and most of these companies have written back to them that they don't collate such data and would need time to provide the information," said the HR head.

The HR Head of a grocery firm said that they have not received any such mail so far, but if they do, they will have to include this information in their recruitment forms, going forward.

"Currently, it is wait and watch for us," she said.

Indian Express had earlier reported that the government already has data for SC and ST employees in the public sector enterprises. It now wants to extend it to private companies as well. The report said that the rationale is to be able to offer "financial incentives for social security benefits". The government might be willing to pay SC and ST employees' share of the provident and pension funds to the EPFO, the report added.

