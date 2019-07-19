Priyanka Gandhi detained in UP Live Updates: Rahul slams Yogi; says illegal arrest of Priyanka is disturbing

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained in Narayanpur by the police on Friday. The Congress General Secretary was on her way to meet victims of a firing case in Sonbhadra where section 144 has been imposed. "I don't know where are they taking me, we are ready to go anywhere," she told news agency ANI. Asking if she would be arrested in Narayanpur, Priyanka said, "Yes, we still won't be cowed down. We were only going peacefully to meet victim families(of Sonbhadra firing case)." In an incident in Sonbhadra, around 10 people were killed after a man opened fire on them over a land dispute. This is a developing story.

Here are the live updates on Priyanka Gandhi's arrest

1.53 PM: "This arbitrary application of power, to prevent her from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land, reveals the BJP Govt's increasing insecurity in UP," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The illegal arrest of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, UP, is disturbing. This arbitrary application of power, to prevent her from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land, reveals the BJP Govt's increasing insecurity in UP. pic.twitter.com/D1rty8KJVq - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2019

1.01 PM: The BJP government has made Uttar Pradesh a crime state, says Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Hooda.

12.58 PM:"We are determined to bring the victims to justice," says the Congress party.

12.34 PM: "It is an insult to the democracy to prevent the Congress General Secretary from going to Sonbhadra," says the Congress party.

