Priyanka Gandhi in home isolation after Robert Vadra tests COVID-19 positive; cancels Assam tour

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has gone into home quarantine after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for coronavirus. She has also cancelled her tour to poll-bound states like Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala, though she has not campaigned in West Bengal.
She shared a video of herself and tweeted that she has cancelled her Assam tour since she got exposed to COVID-19 infection. Priyanka said she will be in home isolation on doctors' advice, adding she is praying for Congress' victory.
à¤¹à¤¾à¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¤®à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤ à¤¸à¤® à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¦ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¡à¤¼ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤² à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¿à¤µ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤®à¤à¤° à¤¡à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤²à¤¾à¤¹ à¤ªà¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤¤à¤ à¤à¤à¤¸à¥à¤²à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ª à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤·à¤®à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ pic.twitter.com/B1PlDyR8rcâ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021
Gandhi said in the video on Twitter, "I wish all the best to all candidates that I was supposed to campaign for. I hope all of you do well and the Congress emerges victorious. "
She further mentioned that their kids-Miraya and Rehaan have not been with them of late and other family members also tested negative. Meanwhile, Robert Vadra put out a Facebook post saying that although he has tested positive for coronavirus, he is asymptomatic so far.
Vadra said, "Unfortunately, I came into contact with someone COVID positive and have tested positive for COVID although I am asymptomatic so far. As per the COVID guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating although she has tested negative."
Edited by Mehak Agarwal
Also read: Mamata Banerjee runs West Bengal govt on 3T model of 'Tolabaji, Tanashahi, Tushtikaran', says Amit Shah
Also read: Pune night curfew update: Curfew timings from 6 pm to 6 am; restaurants, malls, religious places shut for 7 days