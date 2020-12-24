Rabindranath Tagore's vision for India is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Visva Bharati is the true embodiment of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's vision and hard work for the country. Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Visva Bharati University, he said that Tagore's vision is the essence of self-reliant India. Atmanirbhar Bharat is a campaign to empower India and to bring prosperity to the world.

"Guided by Gurudev, Visva-Bharati presented a strong image of Indian nationalist sentiment during Independence. Gurudev wanted the entire humanity to benefit from India's spiritual awakening. Atmanirbhar Bharat vision is also a derivative of this sentiment," he said.

PM Modi said that as more and more people are getting good education, it is now imperative to work to build a strong and wise nation and one that is self-reliant. "We must take inspiration from all those who have contributed to making India great over the centuries and millennia. We must also keep in mind the India that our freedom fighters envisioned when they fought for our independence which is why we must create an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

PM Modi said that India is the only major country in the world that is on the right path to achieve the goals of the Paris Accord. He added during his speech at the virtual address, "India is today leading the world in environmental protection through international solar alliance. India is the only major country today which is on the right path to achieve the environmental goals of the Paris Accord," said the Prime Minister.

He said that India's Independence movement derived energy from various movements that were going on in the country for example the Bhakti movement. The Bhakti movement has strengthened the spiritual and cultural unity of the country, PM Modi said at the event.

PM Modi also paid tribute to Ramakrishna Paramhansa during his speech. "The great saint, because of whom India got Swami Vivekananda who embodied devotion, knowledge and action, all three in himself. He saw divinity in every person, said PM Modi. Karma movement was also undergoing along with hundreds of years of Bhakti movement," said PM Modi. "Bhakti Andolan brought us all together, Gyan Andolan gave us knowledge and the Karma Andolan helped us undertake our plans to take the nation forward beginning with our struggle for independence," said the PM.

