Raghuram Rajan, Esther Duflo, Arvind Subramanian to advise Tamil Nadu govt on economy

The newly-formed Tamil Nadu government has roped in leading economic experts from across the world to advise Chief Minister MK Stalin on the state's economy.

Delivering his ceremonial address during the first session of the 16th Assembly of Tamil Nadu, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said the government will form an Economic Advisory Council to the Chief Minister to advise on revitalising the state's economy.

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, development economist Jean Dreze, former Chief Economic Advisor to Government of India Arvind Subramanian and former Union Finance Secretary S Narayan will be part of the council, he said.

"Based on the recommendations of this council, the government will revitalise the state's economy and ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach all segments of society," Purohit said.

The government will also form an expert committee of industrialists, financial and banking experts, and government officials for forming schemes to revive micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), he said.

This was Purohit's first address to the assembly after DMK formed the government after winning the April 6 Assembly polls. He said the government is guided by the spirit of the Dravidian movement and identifies social justice, gender equality, economic equity, opportunity for all through reservations and progress through education and social reforms as its core values.

