Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre over 'China in Doklam' images

Rahul Gandhi took to twitter today to lash out at the government over renewed China threat in Doklam. He wrote this morning, "China's geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by a PR driven media strategy. This simple fact seems to elude the minds of those running GOI."





This simple fact seems to elude the minds of those running GOI.https://t.co/GB89UmatTm â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 23, 2020

Gandhi shared a report that alludes towards China having built a road 9 kilometres within the Bhutanese territory on the eastern periphery of the contested Doklam plateau, in addition to setting up a village more than two kilometres within Bhutanese territory. The report has accessed high resolution satellite images.

Tensions between India and China have brewed over the LAC standoff this summer in May.

Gandhi's attack comes in the middle of latest controversy to hit his party. On November 22, Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the key dissenters in the party, made a stinging remark on the Bihar election debacle. "Elections are not fought from five-star hotels... We can't win until we change this culture," he said.

"Our party's structure has collapsed. We need to rebuild our structure and then if any leader is elected in that structure, it will work," Mr Azad said in an interview to news agency ANI.

Earlier, Kapil Sibal had also been critical of the party leadership, asking the Congress to "recognise that we are in decline".

