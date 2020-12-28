New year in Italy? Rahul Gandhi's seriousness in politics gets questioned

Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, controversy follows, this time all the way to Italy. As the Congress leader is on a short personal visit to the country, he has become the cynosure of fresh salvos being fired at him, especially by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A day ahead of the Congress's 136th Foundation Day celebrations, Gandhi reportedly left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight on Sunday, December 27 morning.

Launching a scathing attack on him questioning his seriousness in politics, BJP leader DK Aruna called him a 'tourist politician'. "90 per cent of congress leaders doing their best to defend Rahul Gandhi Milan trip. When will you think about people and playing a role of the opposition? Farmer brothers and sisters don't be misled by this tourist politician," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader Khushbu Sundar also slammed the Congress leader for leaving the country amid the farmers' protest condemning him of doing "all talks and only drama."

"So much of noise was made for farmers protest by the opp, where is #RG now? Short holiday? Seriously? If you are so concerned about the farmers, you should have been out there on the streets with them n not holidaying," she posted on Twitter.

"Oh! Did I expect #RG do anything else? Definitely not. In fact I was looking forward to the news of his travel for a short holiday. All talks and only drama. Nothing new. Same old story," Sundar said in another tweet.

Taking a jibe at the Congress leader, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "Congress here is celebrating its 136th Foundation Day and Rahul Gandhi has disappeared."

Confirming that Gandhi will be away for a few days, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told PTI, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days." Asked where was the former Congress chief headed, Surjewala did not disclose the details.

However, sources said Gandhi left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight in the morning. His grandmother stays in Italy and he visited her earlier too. Gandhi's trip abroad comes a day ahead of Congress's 136th Foundation Day celebrations on Monday, December 28.

The flag of the party will be hoisted at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on the occasion.

Gandhi's conspicuous absence from the country comes at a crucial time for Congress as it gets ready for party presidential elections.

Rahul Gandhi's overseas trips

This is not the first time that the Congress leader has left the country at critical junctures for the party, he had flown off to Bangkok in October 2019, ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana state Assembly elections.

Gandhi had also left for abroad on a 'mediational visit' when Congress was slated to hold 35 press conferences and protests between November 1 and November 15, 2019 targetting the Modi government for its anti-economic policies.

The said visit has also triggered a major buzz on social media with netizens stressing on the claim that Gandhi was "not serious about politics."

