Rahul on rising coronavirus cases: 'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a jibe at the central government for extending the nationwide lockdown even as coronavirus cases continue to rise. In a tweet, Gandhi shared four graphs depicting the rise in coronavirus cases while sharing a quote to hit out at the government's decisions: "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results".





âInsanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.â - Anonymous pic.twitter.com/tdkS3dK8qm â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 13, 2020

The government had imposed the first phase of lockdown on March 24 when India had around 500 coronavirus cases. After around three months of the nationwide lockdown, India has a total of 3,08,993 coronavirus cases.

Of these, 1, 45,779 are active COVID-19 cases, whereas 1, 54,329 people have been discharged, according to the Union Health Ministry website. As of Saturday, novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 8,884 people whereas 1 patient has been migrated. India recorded an uptick of 11,458 coronavirus cases on Saturday, which is the biggest-ever spike so far.

Under Unlock 1.0, the Union Home Ministry has relaxed some lockdown restrictions, including the resumption of flights, the inter-state movement and opening of restaurants, malls and places of worship.

These relaxations are not applicable in containment zones and they have to follow the guidelines issued by the home ministry.

