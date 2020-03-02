Railways manufacturing unit creates world record; check out why

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, the manufacturing unit of Indian Railways, has entered the Limca Book of Records for producing record 402 locomotives in the financial year 2018-2019. The CLW, which is located in West Bengal, surpassed its own 2017-2018 record, when it produced 350 locomotives in a year.

Praveen Kumar Mishra, General Manager, congratulated all employees and officers for the remarkable performance. Kumar said the CLW would shatter many more records in the coming future.

The production rate has been high in 2019-2020 as well. The CLW manufactured 350 locomotives in the 250 working days of the financial year 2019-2020. In FY 2017-2018, the CLW took 299 working days to produce 350 locomotives.

The Indian Railways' manufacturing unit also created a record for producing the highest ever three-phase electric locomotive shells in the calendar year 2019. In 2015, the CLW able to manufacture only 149 shells. This number rose to 231 electric shells in 2019, a 55 per cent growth in five years.

The bogie assembly shop of CLW also produced the highest numbers of 413 complete bogie sets in 2019, up 66 per cent from 246 in 2015.