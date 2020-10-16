Piyush Goyal to undergo kidney stone removal surgery, says 'will be back soon'

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday, October 16 that he will be undergoing a surgery to remove a kidney stone and will be "back soon".

Taking to Twitter, Goyal posted, "I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon."

The union minister was given the additional charge of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry on October 9, after the demise of Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan, who held the portfolio.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique (last week), President Ram Nath Kovind, on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ordered that Goyal be assigned the charge of the consumer affairs ministry in addition to his existing portfolios.

The union minister had undergone an endoscopy at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital for his kidney stone three years ago.

The medical procedure was done after Goyal walked out of a presser, complaining of acute pain in his stomach.

Meanwhile, following Friday's announcement, messages started pouring in for him on social media with people praying for quick recovery.

