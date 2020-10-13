Railways to run 392 festival special trains; check out full list

Indian Railways on Tuesday said that it will run 392 festival special trains between October 20 and November 30 to cater to the rush of travellers on account of the upcoming festive season. The special trains will be run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow among others to cater to the growing demand in the ensuing holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt Puja, the Indian Railways said.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the Railway Board said these festival special trains will be operated at a speed of 55 kmph and the fares applicable will be those of special trains. The Railways has suspended all its regular services due to the coronavirus pandemic and is operating trains as per demand and necessity.

"To clear the festive rush, Ministry of Railways has approved 196 pairs (392 trains) of "Festival Special" services over Indian Railways to be operated from October 20, 2020 to November 30, 2020. Zonal Railways will notify their schedule in advance," the Indian Railways tweeted.

Meanwhile, Railways recently made some changes in its ticket reservation rules. As per the revised rules, the Indian Railways will now prepare the second reservation chart 30 minutes before the scheduled or rescheduled departure time.

Both online and PRS (Passenger Reservation System) ticket counter facilities will remain available prior to preparing the second chart. This system was modified to 2 hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the last few months.

