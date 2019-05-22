Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2019: RBSE declares Class 12 Arts results; check rajresults.nic.in for scores

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced Rajasthan Class 12 Arts results today. According to the official notification, the Rajasthan Board has released the result on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan Class 12 Art exams results can be also be checked on third websites like-- examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The Rajasthan board conducted Class 12 Arts examination 2019 from March 7 to March 14, in which as many as 5.3 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

Here is step-by-step guide on how to check Rajasthan Class 12 Arts exam results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link "Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2019 Result"

Step 3: Add your credentials. Click on submit button.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take print out of the result for future references.

Students can also check their scores through an SMS service provided by the government.

Check result through SMS:

Type RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had declared the Class 12 science and commerce stream results on 15 May.

The overall pass percentage of science students was recorded 92.88 per cent and for commerce stream, it was 91.46 percent.