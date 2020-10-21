Rajasthan to bring bill against Centre's farm laws: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said his government will bring a bill against the Centre's farm laws on the lines of Punjab. The chief minister announced this on Twitter, hours after the Punjab assembly unanimously passed four bills and adopted a resolution against the Union government laws.

INC under the leadership of Smt #SoniaGandhi ji& #RahulGandhi ji stands absolutely with our annadatas and will continue to oppose the anti-farmer laws passed by NDA Govt. Today Congress Govt in #Punjab has passed Bills against these laws & #Rajasthan will follow soon, Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday night.

Earlier, the Congress leadership had suggested states where the party is in power to pass laws of their own, negating the central legislation. In the meeting of the state council of ministers held at the chief minister's residence, the effects of Centre's three new laws on the farmers were discussed.

The council of ministers decided that a special session of the Legislative Assembly will be convened soon and amendment bills will be brought to preserve the interests of the farmers, an official statement said. The council also emphasised on the imperative of procurement of crops at minimum support price (MSP).

The council observed that the removal of the maximum limit of stock of various agricultural commodities under normal circumstances under the Essential Commodities Act after the implementation of the new agricultural laws will increase black marketing, unauthorised storage and rise in prices.

It was also discussed in the meeting that the provision of MSP in the Contract Forming Act will be in the interest of the farmers of the state, the statement said. The meeting also discussed the coronavirus situation in the state government's efforts to deal with it. The council decided that the mass movement against COVID-19 in the state should be extended for a month till November 30.

