Rajnath Singh commissions INS Khanderi into Indian Navy; says India can now give 'much bigger blow' to Pak

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday commissioned the indigenously built second Kalvari-class Submarine INS Khanderi into the Indian Navy. The INS Khanderi possesses major stealth and other superior combat capabilities. During the commissioning ceremony of INS Khanderi in Mumbai, Rajnath Singh slammed Pakistan, saying it should understand that, with a strong resolve of the Indian government and advancement in naval capacity with additions like INS Khanderi, India is capable of giving a much bigger blow to it.

"I am very pleased to be present here on the occasion of the commissioning ceremony of INS Khanderi. The name Khanderi is inspired by the dreaded 'Sword Tooth Fish' -- a deadly fish that is known to hunt whilst swimming close to the bottom of the ocean," he said on the occasion. Talking about the situation in Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370, Singh said: "Our progressive steps in Jammu and Kashmir are receiving global support. But Pak has been going door to door & creating content for cartoon makers."

#WATCH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on-board the second Kalvari-class Submarine INS Khanderi pic.twitter.com/nqIz6UvTjC â ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

The Defence Minister said terrorists were planning to launch attacks in India through coastal routes, adding that they will never succeed in their plans. "There are forces whose intensions are not right. They are planning to repeat 26/11 type speculated attack in Mumbai. But I want to assure you that they will never be able to succeed."

#WATCH Defence Min Rajnath Singh: Kuch aisi taqatein hain jinki hasraten napak hain. Ve sazish rach rahe hain ki samandar ke raste Mumbai ke 26/11 jaisa ek aur speculated attack Bharat ke is coastal area mein kar saken. Lekin unke irade kisi bhi surat mein kamyab nahi honge. pic.twitter.com/ozxqeqKR9d â ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

INS Khanderi is built at state-run Mazgaon Dock Limited and underwent rigorous sea trials for over two and a half years. "All the concerns of the Navy have been addressed," said an official of the Western Naval Command told PTI. Key features of the submarine include a state-of-the-art technology, which reduces its noise under the sea. "It is a diesel-electric submarine which runs on battery, with a capability of firing six torpedoes. Its maximum speed is 20 nautical miles, which is a world standard for most of the attack type of submarines," the Navy official added.

Another crucial feature of the new submarine is that unlike the previous requirement of 60 crew, its maximum requirement is 36 crew. It saves oxygen availability and increases its capacity to stay underwater for long periods, he said. The MDL has got a contract to build a total of six submarines in Kalvari class in association with the French company Naval Group (previously known as DCNS). The third submarine in the class, INS Karanj, was launched in January 2018 and is undergoing sea trials at present.

Edited by Manoj Sharma with agency inputs