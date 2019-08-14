Raksha Bandhan 2019: PM Modi to celebrate rakhi festival with his Pakistani-origin sister

India will celebrate Raksha Bandhan -- the brother-sister festival -- on August 15 (Thursday). On this special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet a special guest at his residence -- a Pakistani-origin woman ,Qamar Mohsin Shaikh. Shaikh is tying rakhi (protection thread) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi every year for the past 36 years.

Qamar met PM Modi when he was a RSS worker. She met him during one of her visits to Delhi with her husband, who is a painter. She said, "It was the auspicious day of 'Raksha Bandhan' and when I approached him with a rakhi and he gladly accepted it." Qamar has endearingly kept the tradition alive even after Modi became Prime Minister.

Qamar came to India from Pakistan after her marriage and has been living in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, since then. Reports suggest Qamar has reached Delhi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival with PM Modi.

Since this year's Raksha Bandhan is falling on Independence Day, PM Modi will first address the nation from the Red Fort, following which he will return to his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where he will celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Qamar.

Meanwhile, the appropriate time (Shubh muhurat) to tie rakhi this year is from 10:22 am to 08:08 pm on August 15, 2019. Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of unwavering bondage and unlimited love of siblings. It is believed that after bathing in the holy river on this day, by offering arghya to the sun, all sins are destroyed. On this day, Pandits and Brahmins abandon the old Janeu and wear the new Janeu.

Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2019: Check timings, shubh muhurat and more