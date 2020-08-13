Ram Mandir Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests COVID-19 positive week after Bhoomi Pujan

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust head, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has tested positive for novel coronavirus a week after he attended the Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan ceremony alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was having issues in breathing, following which his COVID-19 test was conducted. He has been administered oxygen. CM Adityanath enquired about the health update of Nritya Gopal Das and has also spoken to the Mathura DM and followers of the Mahant. The CM has directed the Mathura District Magistrate to provide the best possible medical attention.

The Chief Minister also spoke to Dr Naresh Trehan and is preparing to shift Mahant Nritya Gopal Das to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Others on stage were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. The grand Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event was attended by 175 guests, who were invited by the trust helmed by Nritya Gopal Das. Apart from tight security arrangements, protocols and social distancing measures to mitigate COVID-19 spread were also followed.

Days before the landmark Bhoomi Pujan event at Ayodhya, a priest Pradeep Das and 14 police officials in Ayodhya had also tested positive for coronavirus. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5. The Prime Minister returned to the holy city after 29 years to partake in the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for the temple, which is also one of the core promises of the BJP.

