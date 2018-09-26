Rare, functional Apple-1 computer made by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak auctioned for $375,000

An extremely rare Apple-1 computer that is fully functional has been sold for $375,000 or Rs 2.7 crore. The computer was one of the first PCs that did not require users to assemble components. Conceived by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, Apple-1 was created as a bare circuit board to be sold as a kit for electronics hobbyists at Palo Alto's Homebrew Computer Club.

Seeking to take their products to a larger audience, Jobs approached the owner of The Byte Shop, Paul Terrell, in Mountain View California, that was one of the first personal computer stores in the world. Aiming to push the computer beyond the realm of hobbyists, Terrell agreed to purchase 50 Apple-1 computers but only if they were fully assembled.

That's how Apple-1 became of the first personal computers that did not require soldering by the user. Over a span of about ten months, Jobs and Wozniak produced about 200 Apple-1 computers and sold 175 of them. This Apple-1 is one of the 60-70 remaining from that original 200, designed and built by Jobs and Wozniak. They originally sold for $666.66 or more than Rs 48,000.

This computer was restored to its original, operational state in June 2018 by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen. The most remarkable aspect of this Apple-1 computer is that it is documented to be fully operational. Unlike many of the known Apple-1 boards, this unit has not had any modifications to the physical board, and the prototype area is clean and unused.

"Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak and the company that they created together made the ugly and unappealing world of technology elegant and beautiful - bringing it mainstream, to the masses and infinitely making the world a better place to live," said Bobby Livingston, of auction house, RR Auction. "This is the machine that launched Apple Computer, a company that would define an industry and was recently able to achieve a $1 trillion valuation milestone," Livingston said.

(With PTI inputs; edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)