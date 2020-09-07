RBI releases KV Kamath panel report on resolution framework for COVID-19 impacted sectors

Reserve Bank of India has relased a report on required financial parameters to be factored in the resolution plans under the 'Resolution Framework for COVID-19 related Stress'. The report also includes recommendations on sector specific benchmark ranges for such parameters.

The report was submitted by an expert committee chaired by KV Kamath. The panel has recommended financial parameters that, inter alia, include aspects related to leverage, liquidity and debt serviceability. The KV Kamath committee has recommended financial ratios for 26 sectors which could be factored by lending institutions while finalising a resolution plan for a borrower.

The recommendations of the Committee have been broadly accepted by the Reserve Bank, the central bank said on Monday.