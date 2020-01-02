Republic Day 2020: Centre rejects West Bengal's tableau for January 26 parade

Republic Day Parade 2020: West Bengal's tableau has not been shortlisted for the participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 by the Centre. The West Bengal government's proposal was rejected after deliberations in the second meeting.

For Republic Day Parade 2020, a total of 56 tableaux proposals -- 32 from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments -- were received, according to Defence ministry.

Out of these, 22 proposals, comprising 16 States/UTs and 6 Ministries or Departments, have finally been shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings.

Thereafter, The Trinamool Congress-led by CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the rejection of West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade, saying it insulted the people of the state for protesting the amended Citizenship Act.

This year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

Selection process for tableau

There is a well-established system for selection of tableau for participation in the Republic Day Parade. The Ministry of Defence invites proposals from all states, union territories, central ministries and departments.

The proposals are then evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, and others.

However, due to time constraint of the overall duration of parade, only a limited number of tableaux get shortlisted for participation in the parade.

(With PTI inputs)

