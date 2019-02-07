Robert vadra leaves ED office after nine hours of questioning on day 2

After facing another round of interrogation, Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra left the Enforcement Directorate office after nine hours of questioning. Vadra, who was questioned in connection with a money laundering case, left ED office at around 9 pm after which his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra picked him up.

The businessman was asked questions for the second consecutive day in connection with his alleged links to defence and petroleum kickbacks.

Vadra arrived at the ED office with his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at around 11.30 am, about an hour after his team of lawyers. After two hours of questioning, he left for lunch and returned about an hour later to resume the session, PTI reported.

"He is my husband, he is my family...I support my family," Priyanka said. Asked if it was a political vendetta, said Priyanka, who has been formally inducted into the Congress party as the general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. "Everyone knows why this is being done," she added.

On Wednesday, Robert Vadra appeared for the first time before the probe agency in connection with his involvement in money laundering case.

Reports suggest interrogators were not satisfied with Vadra's answers during the interrogation on Wednesday, specifically his claim that he does not own properties in question, including two houses worth several lakh each and six other flats.

Vadra's lawyer Suman Jyoti Khaitan on Wednesday said his client had given an undertaking that he would appear before the ED whenever he would be summoned. During the gruelling question-and-answer session, Vadra reportedly answered around 40 questions related to properties allegedly owned by him, his relation to other accused in the money laundering case and charges of kickbacks received in petroleum and defence deal during UPA regime. His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

