RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment: Applications to close on March 31

The last date to apply for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is March 31, 2019. All the interested candidates can apply through the official websites of RRBs. The final applications can be submitted till April 12, 2019.

The fees can be submitted on or before April 5, 2019 either online or through SBI Challan. The recruitment will be based on an online test which will be conducted in June-September 2019. The exam date will be notified by the board later.

RRBs and RRCs will issue separate notifications regarding recruitment on their official websites.

RRBs has notified a total of 35,277 vacancies for various posts, out of which 10,628 are undergraduate posts like Junior Clerk, Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk, Trainers Clerk, Commercial Ticket Clerk. Several graduate posts are also available like Goods Guard, Junior Account Assistant, Station master, amongst others.

Vacancies are also available for posts like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi, amongst others.

The online application process for RRB NTPC, Para Medical Staff and Ministerial and Isolated started on March 1, March 4 and March 8, respectively. The online application process for RRC Level 1 posts started on March 12. The last date, for the same, would be notified later by the ministry.

Earlier, the railway board had issued RRB NTPC Recruitment PDF for 1.3 lakh vacancies in NTPC, Para-Medical, Level-1 and MI categories for which the online application process started on February 28, 2019.

