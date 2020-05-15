RSS affiliate-BMS calls for nationwide protest on May 20 over 'total withdrawal of labour laws'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has called for a nationwide protest on May 20 against the decision of various state governments to dilute labour laws. The office-bearers said demonstrations, planned at taluka and district centres and industrial estates, will be carried out by maintaining social distance.

The protest will be against freezing of labour laws and increasing working hours in various states, on migrant workers issues, payment of wages and job losses. The BMS will also call for the creation of more jobs in the unorganised sector and contractual jobs in the organised sector.

"The national office bearers' web-meeting held on May 13 strongly condemned the total withdrawal of labour laws in UP, MP and Gujarat and increase in working hours from 8 to 12 in states like Rajasthan, ;Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha. Many states are readying to follow the trend. This is unheard in history and is rare even in most undemocratic countries," Virjesh Upadhyay, General Secretary, BMS said in a statement.

The protests will begin with a series of letters sent to district authorities from May 16 to 18 by local and state-level unions and federations on issues like payment of wages, job losses, relief measures to unregistered workers, migrant workers, self-employed workers, private transport workers, and problems of migrant labour stranded in their respective districts.

On May 30 and 31, BMS will organise state, industry, company and sector level conventions to press their demands, Upadhyay added.

