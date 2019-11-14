Sabarimala Verdict Review Petition Live Updates: Will SC uphold its 2018 order of women's right to pray?

The Supreme Court of India (SC) will deliver its judgement on review petitions against its verdicts in Sabarimala case and Rafale case in a few hours from now. A constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra will deliver the judgement in Sabarimala case by 10:30 AM.

On September 28, 2018, the Supreme Court had revoked the ban on entry of women aged between 10 years and 50 years in Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, Kerala. The southern state had witnessed high drama and protests by devotees and right-wing activists last year against the CPI(M)-led LDF government's decision to implement the top court's order.

The SC will pronounce its order in as many as 65 petitions - including 56 review petitions and four fresh writ petitions and five transfer pleas - which were filed after violent protests in Kerala over the Sabarimala case verdict. Afterwards, a three-judge Chief Justice bench will give its judgement on the review petitions in Rafale case. Petitioners had moved the Supreme Court challenging a deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

Follow BusinessToday.In for Live Updates from Supreme Court:

8.05 am: Accept SC verdict on Sabrimala like Ayodhya: Kerala Devaswom Minister to BJP

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday asked the BJP, which has welcomed the recent Supreme Court order on Ayodhya, to also respect the apex court verdict on Sabarimala permitting women of all ages to pray at the Lord Ayyappa shrine. Surendran, who was replying to a question posed by the lone BJP legislator O Rajagopal, also asked the saffron party not to encourage "goons and anti-socials" to go to Sabarimala. Rajagopal had sought a reply from the minister on the arrangements made at the hilltop shrine ahead of the annual pilgrimage season.

7.50 am: Justice Indu Malhotra who is the only woman judge on the CJI-led bench that will review verdict on Sabrimala issue had earlier disputed women devotees' entry in the temple owing to the unique character of the deity who is a celibate god. She said that the restriction to women entry was not based on any social exlusion.

7.45 am: Likely scenarios in the Sabrima verdict review petition matter

The scenario can pan out two ways. The bench can reject all the petitions and the September 2018 verdict allowing women across all age groups will stand or the bench can accept the petition and refer it to a larger constitutional bench. The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will open for the pilgrimage season on November 16th. 10,017 police personnel have been deployed on duty across the Sabarimala region which are Sabarimala, Nillakal, Pamba, Erumeli.

The bench will comprise of the same judges except the CJI. CJI Ranjan Gogoi will replace justice Deepak Mishra in the five judge bench.

7.15 am: Sabrimala Verdict Review Petition: Recap