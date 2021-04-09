Sachin Vaze accused of 'settling' BMC e-tendering fraud worth Rs 500 crore

A letter dated March 19 has emerged against arrested Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze two days after he accused Maharashtra minister Anil Parab of asking him to collect Rs 2 crore for him.

The letter talks about Sachin Vaze "settling the issue" with contractors in the recent BMC e-tendering fraud. The communication was sent by an individual named John Michael D'Costa to Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal.

The complainant has sought an investigation to be launched into the Rs 500-crore e-tendering scam in the BMC and alleged that Sachin Vaze, who was probing the racket, had "settled" the issue.

The letter was sent six days after the tainted cop was arrested on March 13 in the Antilia bomb scare case being investigated by the NIA. However, it is yet to be ascertained if Sachin Vaze was indicating towards this letter when he named Maharashtra minister Anil Parab.

What is the e-tendering fraud?

In February, there were complaints made regarding the hacking of bids by a racket of contractors who allegedly managed to break into BMC's online tendering system.

The cartel managed to check the bids and then quote lower bids to secure contracts worth hundreds of crores. It was alleged that a section of contractors were able to access the "wallet balance" and rates quoted by other contractors at the time of submission of online bids to BMC.

CBI interrogates Sachin Vaze, Param Bir

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and arrested police officer Sachin Vaze on Thursday with respect to its initial investigation into allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The agency also interrogated Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjay Patil and asked Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raju Bhujbal to get his statement recorded in the evening.