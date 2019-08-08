SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary attacked with iron rods on Delhi street

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, the chairman of Steel Authority of India (SAIL), was attacked by four unidentified assailants near HUDCO complex in New Delhi on Wednesday night. The incident took place at around 10:30 pm when Chaudhary was on his way home in his official car. According to police, Chaudhary's car was hit by another vehicle, following which the SAIL Chairman and his driver got out of the car. The occupants of the other car then attacked them.

Chaudhary was attacked with iron rods. Upon hearing the commotion, police who were on patrol arrived at the spot and nabbed two of the attackers. Following the incident, Chaudhary was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, after which he was discharged.

An FIR has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station regarding the incident. Investigations are underway on the matter. One of the assailants is a resident of Dwarka and the other one is from Uttam Nagar area. The second car involved in the attack has also been seized.

In a statement, SAIL said that it is "deeply shocked and anguished" at the attack. "As he and his driver came out of their car, one person from the other car caught the driver by his neck while the other three severely attacked Shri Chaudhary with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs. The assailants were also armed with knives. The driver was left unharmed," mentioned SAIL in the statement.

Chaudhary had taken charge as Chairman of SAIL on September 22, 2018. Prior to that, he had served as the Director (Finance) of SAIL since 2011.

Chaudhary is an Associate Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). He is an alumni of the Faculty of Law Studies, from where he completed his Bachelor's degree in Law. In addition, he pursued his post-graduate diploma in Personnel Management from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi.

