Satya Nadella's father ex-bureaucrat BN Yugandhar passes away at the age of 82

Former bureaucrat BN Yugandhar, the father of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passed away at the age of 82 on Friday. Yugandhar had served in the Prime Minister's Office during late PV Narasimha Rao's regime and also worked under former PM Manmohan Singh. He was also the director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussorie. During his service, he also served as a member of the Planning Commission.

Politicians and bureaucrats have offered their condolences on Yugandhar's demise. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said Yugandhar was an "upright, committed officer". "Saddened by the demise of former bureaucrat Shri BN Yugandhar. He was an upright, committed officer. He worked for the upliftment of the marginalised sections of the society and to improve life in rural India. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May his soul rest in peace," said the Vice-President.

Condoling the death, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said he was a "sincere officer" known for simplicity. Rao conveyed his "heartfelt condolences" to the members of the bereaved family.

Union Steel Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said Yugandhar was a "sincere, honest and upright officer" and that he was instrumental in formulating policies for the poor. "Pained by the demise of retired IAS officer Shri BN Yugandhar. A sincere, honest and upright officer, he was instrumental in the implementation of several schemes for the welfare of the poor and marginalised. My deepest condolences to his family, especially to his son Mr Satya Nadella," he said.

Yugandhar, a 1962 batch IAS officer, had also served as secretary in the Union Rural Development Ministry. During his tenure at the Planning Commission, he was instrumental in getting an entire chapter on disability issues included in the Plan.

Paying its respects, IAS Association tweeted, "End of an era - Shri BN Yugandhar is no more. Officers across batches have fond memories of being mentored and guided by him. It's a big loss for the nation and society. Let's pay our homage by continuing to be guided by his values and principles. Deepest Condolences to his family."

Reports suggest Yugandhar had not been keeping well for some time now. His wife had predeceased him and Satya Nadella is their only child.

Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi said: "He (Yugandhar) was the doyen of IAS officers and a jewel in the crown of civil services officers." Recalling his association with Yugandhar, former union home secretary K Padmanabhaiah said, "He (Yugandhar) was a committed and brilliant officer. He used to inspire young IAS officers. He had Left-oriented ideas... It is a loss for all of us."

President of Telangana IAS officers Association BP Acharya condoled the death of the illustrious civil servant. "He (Yugandhar) is a role model for the young officers to emulate in terms of his contributions to the field of rural development. May his 'atma' (soul) attain 'sadgati' (salvation), he said in a statement.

