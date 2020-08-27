SC refuses to allow Muharram processions across country amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to allow Muharram professions across the county amid the coronavirus scare in the country. The apex court said the processions would lead to chaos and "one particular community will be targeted". The processions were expected to begin on Friday, August 28.

"If we allow this procession across the country, there will be chaos and one particular community will be targeted for spreading the pandemic COVID-19," Chief Justice SA Bobde said.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by Syed Kalbe Jawad, a prominent figure in the Shia community in Uttar Pradesh. Jawad in the petition had cited the SC's June order, which granted permission to the Rath Yatra festival in Odisha.

The Chief Justice of India said, "You are referring to the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, that was at one place and one set route. In that case, we could assess the risk and pass orders. The difficulty is you are asking for a general order for the whole country."

Justice Bobde further added, "We cannot risk the health of all people. If you had asked for one place, we could have assessed the risk."

The apex court maintained that giving blanket permission for the entire country is not viable as the states were not a party to the petition.

Jawad then asked for permission for a procession in Lucknow only as a large number of Muslims of the Shia community live in the UP capital. To this, the SC replied that if the petitioner is seeking permission for Lucknow only, then they should go to the Allahabad High Court for this.

Besides the Chief Justice, the bench included Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

