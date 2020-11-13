SEBI orders attachment of 6 individuals' bank, share, MF holdings

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank as well as share and mutual fund holdings of six individuals to recover dues totalling over Rs 55 lakh.

These defaulters are --Ankit Rajendra Sanchaniya, Bhavesh Prakash Pabari, Pardeep Kumar Aggarwal, Pooja Jinesh Bhatt, Janak Chimanlal Dave and Kiran Bhiku Bhanaes.

The recovery proceedings have been initiated against these individuals after they failed to pay the fines imposed on them.

The fines were imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) between 2018 and 2019 for violating provisions of securities market norms.

The pending dues -- Rs 55 lakh -- include the initial fine amount, interest and recovery cost.

In six separate attachment notices issued on November 12-13, Sebi asked banks and depositories not to allow any debit from the accounts of these six defaulters. However, credits have been permitted.

Further, the capital markets watchdog has directed the banks to attach all accounts, including lockers held by the defaulters.

The regulator said there is sufficient reason to believe that the defaulters may dispose of the amounts in the bank accounts and securities in the demat accounts and "realisation of amount due under the certificate would in consequence be delayed or obstructed".

