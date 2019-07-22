Shashi Tharoor critiques Donald Trump over Hindu priest assault in US, cites anti-immigrant chants at president's rally

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday critiqued US President Donald Trump for his anti-immigrant policies after a Hindu priest was assaulted near a temple in Floral Park in New York. Tharoor lashed out at Trump saying that innocent people are targeted when a president "targets immigrants and encourages" chants of "send her back" at rallies.

The Hindu priest, Swami Harish Chander Puri was attacked by a 52-year old man while he was walking down the street. The attacker came from behind and hit Swami Harish several times. The assailant kept shouting, "this is my neighbourhood," while assaulting him.

Also Read: US President Trump mocks PM Modi for funding library in Afghanistan, says 'don't know who's using it'

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said, "When the US President targets immigrants and encourages chants of "send her back" at rallies, real harm is inflicted on innocents. Have received reports of a brutal attack on Swami Harish Chander Puri Ji, priest of the Shiv Shakti Peeth temple in Glen Oaks, Queens, NY."

1/2 When the US President targets immigrants& encourages chants of "send her back" at rallies, real harm is inflicted on innocents. Have received reports of a brutal attack on Swami Harish Chander Puri Ji, priest of the Shiv Shakti Peeth temple in Glen Oaks, Queens, NY. - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 21, 2019

"Swamiji was attacked on Thursday by a man who reportedly screamed, "this is my neighbourhood". Thankfully this advocate of compassion and harmonious coexistence is recovering from his injuries. The danger of bigoted language, increasingly apparent in our India, hurts the US too," he said in another tweet.

2/2 Swamiji was attacked on Thursday by a man who reportedly screamed "this is my neighborhood." Thankfully this advocate of compassion & harmonious coexistence is recovering from his injuries. The danger of bigoted language, increasingly apparent in our India, hurts the US too. - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 21, 2019

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor injured during temple visit; receives 6 stitches on his head

The Hindu priest sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital. Police have detained the assaulter who is being charged with assault, harassment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Tharoor mentioned "send her back" chants targeting Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar at a Trump rally. The US President has reportedly denied the "send her back" chorus at his rally and said that he oppose such chants.

Also Read: Indians likely to benefit as Trump unveils new immigration policy for merit-based professionals

Also Read: US House votes against move to impeach Donald Trump