Business Today
Loading...

Shirdi Sai temple earns Rs 17.42 crore during 11 day-holiday season

A total of 1,213.680 gm in gold and 17,223 gm silver were donated to the temple during the holiday period

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: January 4, 2020  | 13:56 IST
Shirdi Sai temple earns Rs 17.42 crore during 11 day-holiday season
Shirdi Saibaba temple: 8.23 lakh devotees visited the temple in 11 days

The 11-day holiday rush saw over 8 lakh visitors thronging the Saibaba Temple in Shirdi, which received Rs 17.42 crore in donations, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) said on Saturday.

From December 23 last year to January 2, as many as 8.23 lakh devotees visited the famed temple at Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, the trust's chief executive officer Deepak Mugalikar said.

A total of 1,213.680 gm in gold and 17,223 gm silver were donated to the temple, Mugalikar said, adding that the total donations were valued at Rs 17.42 crore.

In the same period last year, the temple had received Rs 14.5 crore in donations, he added.

Also read: Gurdwara Nankana Sahib remains untouched, undamaged, says Pakistan after backlash

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Shirdi Sai Baba temple | Shirdi Saibaba temple collections
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close