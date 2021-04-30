Soli Sorabjee, former Attorney General of India, dies due to COVID-19

Soli Jehangir Sorabjee, former Attorney General of India, a veteran lawyer and a Padma Vibhushan recipient, passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19.

He was 91 and was being treated at a private hospital in South Delhi.

Born in Mumbai in 1930, Sorabjee started his practising law in 1953 at the Bombay High Court. He was designated senior counsel by the Supreme Court in 1971.

Sorabjee was designated as Attorney General of India first in 1989 and then from 1998 to 2004. He was a passionate human rights lawyer and was also appointed a UN Special Rapporteur for Nigeria in 1997.

