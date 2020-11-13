Solution to Delhi air pollution! Kejriwal pins hopes on new bio-decomposer

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that the Delhi government has found a solution for stubble burning in neighbouring states which ends up causing pollution in the national capital. The solution that involves dissolving residual stubble has been tested by the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa.

"Pusa institute has developed a bio-decomposer, which has come as a solution to the stubble burning problem and Delhi government has tested it to see the results," said Kejriwal in a press briefing.

He asked that now that this solution has been found, will the other state governments and central agencies adopt it to act on and resolve the Delhi-NCR air pollution menace.

"If you spray this solution on your fields, within 20 days the stubble will melt and turn into manure that will be beneficial for the agricultural fields. Farmers can now stop burning the stubble, which also spoils the farmlands apart from causing smoke and pollution," said Arvind Kejriwal.

He said that this product was tested on 2,000 acres of agricultural lands across Delhi, adding that sample reports from 24 villages show positive results. Kejriwal said that 70-95 per cent of the stubble dissolved with the usage of this solution.

The Chief Minister said that the main reason behind the spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital is the pollution. "Covid-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in seven-10 days; we are considering taking several steps next week," he added further.

Delhi's air quality remained in 'very poor' on Friday. Experts and agencies believe that Delhi AQI might reach 'severe' category in the coming days.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal to perform Diwali Puja at Akshardham Temple on Nov 14

Also read: CM Kejriwal requests Harsh Vardhan to increase bed capacity in Centre-run hospitals