Sonia Gandhi blames mismanagement of NDA govt for border crisis with China

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi today criticised the BJP-led NDA government for their handling of the India-China border crisis at a meeting of the Congress Working Commission (CWC). According to Gandhi, the multiple crises that the country is facing along with the recent China row can be "attributable to the mismanagement of the BJP-led NDA government and the wrong policies pursued by it".

In her opening remarks to the CWC, Gandhi said, "India has been hit by a terrible economic crisis, a pandemic of huge proportions and, now, by a full-blown crisis on the borders with China." She further added, "The cumulative effect is widespread misery, fear, and danger to the security and territorial integrity of the country".

The Congress along with other opposition parties have been constantly questioning the government regarding its handling of the Galwan Valley conflict in which 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives.

Gandhi said that there is growing fear among people that the government has grossly mishandled the situation with China. She added that though the future is uncertain, the party hopes that mature diplomacy and decisive leadership will influence the government's actions in protecting India's territorial integrity.

Gandhi along with the leaders of other political parties had attended the All-Party Meet (APM) which was organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the India-China clash at Galwan Valley which had taken place a few days prior.

Since the meeting, the Congress including Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government for certain comments made by PM Modi during the APM. "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor are any of our posts captured," the Prime Minister had said at the meeting. The Congress questioned whether the PM Modi meant that Indian Territory has already been ceded to China. The PMO had later clarified the PM's statement saying that the comments were being given a "mischievous interpretation".

