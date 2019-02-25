Business Today

Sony unveils Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus with bigger display at MWC 2019

The major attraction of the new range is the bigger display and the 21:9 aspect ratio. Out of the three, Xperia 1 is the first smartphone to come with a 4K OLED display.

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In        Last Updated: February 25, 2019  | 21:25 IST
Sony has showcased a new line of Xperia smartphones at the MWC 2019 including flagship Xperia 1 smartphone, the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus mid-range devices.

Sony has showcased a new line of Xperia smartphones at the MWC 2019 including flagship Xperia 1 smartphone, the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus mid-range devices. The major attraction of the new range is the bigger display and the 21:9 aspect ratio. Out of the three, Xperia 1 is the first smartphone to come with a 4K OLED display. Bucking the current bezel-less trend, these Xperia phones come with a large top bezel but a thin bottom edge.

Sony Xperia 1

The Sony Xperia 1 comes with a 6.5-inch 4K (1644*3840 pixels) HDR OLED CinemaWide display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone's screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC together with 6GB of RAM. Being an entertainment centric device, Xperia 1 comes with a dedicated Game Enhancer mode. The device also comes with a multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos sound in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment with a 3,300mAh battery with Xperia Adaptive Charging.

As far as optics are concerned, Xperia 1 comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 12-MP primary camera, 12-MP wide-angle sensor, and a 12-MP tertiary sensor. For selfies there's an 8-MP camera witg 84-degree wide-angle lens.

Sony Xperia 10

Sony Xperia 10 comes with a 6-inch full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Phones optics include a dual-camera setup i.e 13-MP+5-MP cameras at the back, 8-MP front camera, and a 2,870mAh battery.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus

Sony Xperia 10 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable storage.

