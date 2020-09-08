Sputnik V, Sushant Singh Rajput dominate Google searches in August

Google on Tuesday announced the search trends from India for the month of August. Google highlighted the most searched terms and questions in India. The most searched terms corresponded with the news highlights of the month of August.

The most searched terms last month included Russia's first COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Pakistan versus England T20 cricket. The announcement of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V and developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case were major news stories for the month of August.

According to Google's latest search trends, searches for the terms "Sputnik " and "Sputnik vaccine" surged in August by over 3,300 per cent and over 2,750 per cent respectively. Searches for "Indian Independence Day" spiked by over 3,750 per cent in August, the search giant reported.

Following were the 10 most searched questions on Google for the month of August:

1. Is Amit Shah corona positive?

2. How long corona stay on clothes?

3. Did Russia found medicine for coronavirus?

4. How to stop corona caller tune in jio.

5. When will corona vaccine launched in India?

6. Is body pain sign of corona?

7. How much temperature in corona?

8. In how many days symptoms of corona appear?

9. Is Pranab Mukherjee corona positive?

10. How SPB got corona?

