Staggered seating arrangements to shift-wise classes; check out state guidelines for schools

After a gap of seven months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, schools outside containment zones have reopened from today in some parts of India. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier this month, schools, colleges and educational institutions were allowed to reopen from October 15 in areas away from the containment zones. The final decision on the matter was, however, left to states.

While states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim have decided to reopen schools, states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka have decided to avoid reopening them to avoid COVID-19 spread. From staggered seating to thermal scanning, here are some of the guidelines in place for the reopening of schools.

UTTAR PRADESH

Schools will reopen for students of Classes 9-12 outside areas classified as containment zones

Students will only be allowed entry after showing written permission from their parents or guardians

Classes will take place in shifts - Classes for 9 and 10 will take place in the first shift, whereas for 11 and 12, classes will take place in the second shift

Students will be made to sit at a distance of 6 feet from each other to maintain adequate social distancing

50 per cent students will be called in for every class on a day and the remaining 50 per cent on the next day

Schools to be properly sanitized before the beginning of every shift

Any student, teacher or employee who is symptomatic shall be sent home after primary treatment

In case of school transport, buses shall be sanitised regularly and seating arrangement shall be staggered

Directives have also been issued to encourage online classes and encouraging virtual learning. Priority should be given to calling those students to school who don't have any access to online teaching

SIKKIM

No winter break this year due to the extended break in view of coronavirus lockdown. Government holidays, however, won't be impacted

Classes will be held 6 days a week. Saturday will be treated as a half-day in all schools

Students of classes 11 and 12 can attend classes on a voluntary basis only after getting a consent form signed from their parents

PUNJAB

Schools shall be opened for only students of classes 9-12

Students will be permitted to attend classes only when they furnish parental consent

Attendance is not compulsory

Not more than 20 students shall be allowed to sit in a classroom at a time

More than 2 students shall not be allowed to share a bench and minimum distance between desks shall be adhered to

Online classes to be the preferred mode of teaching.

Also read: No fresh lockdowns recommended at local level: govt panel on COVID-19