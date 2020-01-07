Business Today
Stampede at Iranian general Qassem Soleimani's funeral kills 35

Massive stampede took place on Tuesday at a funeral procession being taken out for the slain Iranian general wherein 35 people were killed and 48 people got injured

Last Updated: January 7, 2020  | 17:28 IST
Massive stampede took place on Tuesday at a funeral procession being taken out for the top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike last week. Total 35 people were killed in the stampede whereas 48 people were injured, according to a state television report. The stampede took place in Kerman, the hometown of the Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, when the procession was underway.

The stampede was confirmed by Pirhossein Koulivand, the head of Iran's emergency medical services in a telephonic conversation with the state TV. A procession in Tehran also took place on Monday. Over 1 million people thronged the streets of Tehran during this procession. The Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept in public when he held the funeral prayers for Qassem Soleimani in front of the Tehran university.  

Iran has vowed to revenge Soleimani's death, which has exacerbated tensions across the Middle East.

With inputs from PTI

