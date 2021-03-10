Stock market volatility at two-month low on easing inflation concerns

Volatility in Indian stock markets has cooled off to a two-month low of 20.7. The India VIX index fell 12.1 per cent and 13.4 per cent in the last one week and past one month, respectively. It hovered around 30.8 a year ago.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session and the Nifty was up 76.40 points or 0.51 per cent at 15,174.8. Among sectors, metals, IT, pharma and auto gained the most while PSU bank fell marginally. The metal index was up 1.9 per cent, IT and pharma posted 1.7 per cent and 1.5 per cent gains, respectively. The broader indices, Nifty Midcap and Smallcap 100 ended 0.8 per cent and 1.4 per cent higher today while Nifty 200 and Nifty 500 index was up 0.5 per cent. "Nifty managed to close in the positive amidst lower volumes on March 10. Advance decline ratio improved. Nifty could now face resistance at 15,273, while 15092-15126 band could provide support on Friday," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed as some markets struggled to hold onto earlier gains. European stocks were mixed Wednesday morning, struggling to build on the momentum seen earlier in the week. German DAX hit an all-time high as investors snapped up so-called cyclical stocks like banks and oil firms on hopes of a strong economic rebound from the coronavirus crisis.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, "Domestic markets mirrored positive cues from its global peers, tracking gains from the US market as bond yields pulled back easing concerns about rising inflation. As per the data published by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association, the retail sales for February grew 10.59% YoY after reporting a 4.4% decline in January keeping the outlook for the sector intact. However, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and commercial vehicles continued to see sluggish demand. Buying interest was broad-based led by IT, pharma and metal stocks."

