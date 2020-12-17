Stubble burning cases surge 44% in Punjab, plummet 25% in Haryana

Stubble burning cases have surged in Punjab by over 44 percent while they are down 25 percent in neighbouring Haryana from last year, said a report submitted to the Supreme Court by the Centre.

The thorough comparative analysis for 2019-2020 was part of the Centre's affidavit that it filed on Wednesday. This was in response to the apex court's direction to enlist the steps taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), constituted to tackle air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Centre dissolved the decade-old Supreme Court-constituted Environment Protection Control Authority (EPCA) after this commission was set up in October.

The Centre submitted details of the meetings convened to review measures and ponder over the proposals regarding steps to be taken to better the air quality in Delhi-NCR, under the steps taken by the newly-established commission.

According to the report, stubble burning contributed 42 percent to Delhi's PM levels this year.

In Punjab, there are six districts that continue to be the highest contributors to stubble burning, said the report. These are Sangrur, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Moga, Ludhiana and Mukstar. These six districts have seen an increase in stubble burning incidents since 2019.

In Sangrur, there was a spike of 45 per cent. In Bathinda, fires surged by 34 per cent, while Ferozepur recorded for an increase of 38 per cent this year. Moga, Ludhiana and Fazilka districts have recorded a more than 70 per cent increase in active stubble burning incidents.