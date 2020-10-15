Sudha Murty to continue as Infosys Foundation Chairperson till 2021-end

Sudha Murty who is known for her philanthropic endeavours will continue as the Infosys Foundation Chairperson till next year. Murty said that the foundation opened her eyes to the true state and need of the common man. She was elected as the Chairperson of the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys in December 1996, a position she would hold on for 25 years.

"Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, today announced that after an outstanding career in public service, Mrs. Sudha Murty will retire as the Chairperson of Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021, marking a remarkable 25-year journey of selfless dedication to social causes," said the company.

Sudha Murty was reelected for the role on October 10, 2010. The Trustees of the Infosys Foundation unanimously elected Sudha Murty to continue as Chairperson till Dec 31, 2021. "Mrs. Sudha Murty has graciously accepted this request and will retire on December 31, 2021 on completion of the 25th anniversary of the Infosys Foundation. In the backdrop of the global pandemic the continued presence of Mrs. Sudha Murty will allow the Infosys Foundation to seamlessly transition to a new leadership," said Infosys Foundation.

"I am grateful that I have had the opportunity to walk the path of philanthropy at Infosys Foundation for the last 25 years. The Foundation opened my eyes to the true state of my country and the needs of the common man. The rewarding journey of Infosys Foundation had many supporters -- my family, my team at work, the senior management, the various employees, and the beneficiaries themselves. I cherish the memories we have made, and I will continue on my own, on my journey of helping the underprivileged," she said.

Under her leadership, Infosys Foundation undertook and supported a host of initiatives to help the underprivileged. The foundation has contributed to the education, healthcare, rural development sectors, destitute care, art and culture, mid-day meal schemes and water projects.

Calling her an inspiring pioneer, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, "Sudha Murty has been an inspiring pioneer in the field of social service and has anchored the Infosys Foundation on principles of compassionate purpose. Her legacy of personal service will continue to inspire future generations." Mazumdar-Shaw who is Lead Independent Director and Chair of the CSR Committee at Infosys said that because of Sudha Murty, the foundation has earned the reputation of demonstrating the "highest levels of corporate social responsibility".

