Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said passes away: India announces state mourning on Jan 13

"His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman has passed away on 10.01.2020. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, Government of India has decided that there will be one day's State Mourning on 13.01.20 throughout India. The National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on the day of Mourning and there will be no Official Entertainment on the day," said the spokesperson for MHA.

The dignitary passed away on January 10. Prime Minister took to social media to mourn the death of Sultan Qaboos. "I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. He was a beacon of peace for our region and the world," the Prime Minister had said.

The late monarch of Oman had been ill for a while and it is believed that he suffered from colon cancer. Sultan Qaboos came to power after dethroning his father, Said bin Taimur in 1970. His political career spanned a period of 50 years.

Educated in England, Sultan Qaboos had served the British Army before heading back home in 1966. Once he succeeded to the throne, the monarch transformed Oman. He is often credited for the modernisation of the country and brining Oman out of international isolation. He promulgated Oman's constitution and abolished slavery. He is also credited for taking the living standards of the people of Oman up by a couple notches.

Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has been named as the new Sultan of Oman. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said vowed to maintain the foreign policies of the Gulf state. "We will continue to follow in the same course the late sultan adopted... embracing foreign policies based on peaceful coexistence among peoples and countries without any interference in the domestic affairs of other states. We will continue as always... contributing and calling for peaceful and amicable solutions for all disputes. The least we hope for is to follow in his footsteps and remain guided by his wisdom into the future, and preserve... the achievements he made," Sultan Haitham bin Tariq said.

