Supreme Court dismisses batch of petitions seeking review of Ayodhya land dispute case verdict

The Supreme Court has dismissed a batch of petitions seeking review of its November 9 Ayodhya land dispute case verdict on Thursday, which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which took these review pleas for consideration in-chamber, rejected them after finding no merits. Justice Sanjiv Khanna has replaces the former CJI Ranjan Gogoi on the bench that delivered the verdict.

Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind was the first party to challenge the verdict of the court. They said that complete justice can be done in the case only if Babri Masjid is allowed to be rebuilt at the disputed site. It said that the Supreme Court's order to build a temple at the site is virtually a direction to demolish Babri Masjid because if the mosque had not been illegally demolished, the order would have required the destruction of the mosque to build the temple.

At least seven review petitions were filed with the backing of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) citing serious illegalities in the judgment of the apex court.

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha was also one of the petitioners. It challenged the court's finding that the disputed structure was a mosque. It stated that references in the judgment to "mosque/Babri Masjid" should be changed to "disputed structure".

The November 9 judgment by the Supreme Court stated that the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya must go to child deity Ram Lalla Virajman, while a separate 5 acre of land were given to the Muslims for the construction of a new mosque.

