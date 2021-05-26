Supreme Court issues circular for listing cases before vacation benches

The Supreme Court has issued a circular on listing of cases before the vacation benches for hearing "extremely urgent miscellaneous matters".

The circular, issued on Tuesday, deals with the benches which would conduct hearing between May 26 to June 2 during the summer vacation

Supreme Court is on annual summer vacation from May 10 to June 28.

Constitution of the benches for the further part of vacation would be notified later.

The directions were passed by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana "in order to meet the demand of justice and for hearing of matters of extremely urgent nature during the rescheduled summer vacation".

Between May 26 to June 2 of the rescheduled summer vacation, two division benches will conduct hearing through video conferencing mode.

The first bench will consist of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose.

On the second bench, while justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant will hear the matters from May 26 to 28, Justice Krishna Murari will replace Justice Kant on the bench from May 29 to June 2, the circular said.

The matters, whether fresh or after notice, mentioned by advocates/party-in-person requesting for listing during the vacation will be listed before the vacation benches.

"Those desirous of getting their matters listed before vacation benches may send their request for extremely urgent listing, incorporating reasons for extremely urgent listing online on the email address - HYPERLINK "mailto:mention.sc@sci.nic.in"mention.sc@sci.nic.in," the circular said.

