The Supreme Court has ordered the eviction of over 48000 jhuggis from railway safety zone in Delhi. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and railways will create an action plan within three months to evict illegal encroachments next to 140 KM of railway tracks in the capital. "No interference, political or otherwise, should be there and no court shall grant any stay with respect to removal of the encroachments," SC said in its order.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited...)