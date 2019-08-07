Sushma Swaraj asked Harish Salve to collect Re 1 fee moments before her demise

An hour before her demise, Sushma Swaraj had asked lawyer Harish Salve to collect his Re 1 fee for representing India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). She asked him to meet her on Wednesday to collect the fee for the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

An emotional Salve told a news channel, "I spoke to her at 8:50 pm. It was a very emotional conversation... She said, 'you have to come and meet me. I have to give you your one rupee for the case which you won'. I said, 'of course, I have to come collect that precious fee'. She said, 'come and meet me tomorrow at 6 o'clock."

Salve had, famously, charged Re 1 to represent India at the ICJ.

Last month the court asked Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav. He was denied consular access till then. The ICJ also said that Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention by denying him consular access. The ICJ also asked Pakistan to review the death sentence ordered by a military court to Jadhav.

Sushma Swaraj had welcomed ICJ's decision. "I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India. I thank the Prime Minister for our initiative to take Jadhav's case before International Court of Justice," she had said.

The former External Affairs minister suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. She was rushed to AIIMS at 9:30 pm but doctors were unable to revive her.

