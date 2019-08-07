Sushma Swaraj death: 'A tall leader, great orator and people's person', world leaders pay tribute to former minister

Sushma Swaraj demise: Tributes poured in from across the globe for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, expressed grief over the charismatic leader's death. He said: "Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Sushma Swaraj. Heartfelt condolences&deepest sympathies to the government and people of India as well as to the bereaved family members".

Bangaldesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh had lost a good friend after the demise of India's former foreign minister. She said that Swaraj was a good friend of Bangladesh. "Bangladesh will recall her contributions in taking relationship between the two countries to a new height, " added Hasina.

Hamid Karzai, Former President of Afghanistan, extended his sympathies for the bereaved family, saying: "Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people's person. My profound condolences to the people of India and her family and friends".





Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives, said Sushma Swaraj was a "warm human being". "Deeply grieved to hear the demise of my good friend Sushma Swaraj; Stateswoman extraordinaire, diplomat par excellence; A warm human being. Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship. May she rest in peace!"

Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif remembered 'fruitful' discussion with Sushma Swaraj. "My deepest condolences to the government and the people of India on the passing of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. I had many fruitful and useful discussions with her while she held office, and am saddened by her sudden passing. May she forever rest in peace," he tweeted.

"I am saddened to hear of the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj, former EAM of India. My deepest condolences to people and government of India on the loss of a distinguished public figure who represented her country with distinction & determination," said S Rabbani, Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister said after Sushma Swaraj's death.

The French Ambassador to India also paid tributes to Sushma Swaraj. "My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of former EAM of India, Sushma Swaraj ji. One of India's most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights," the French Ambassador said.

Sushma Swaraj, the 67-year-old most amicable political leader, was admitted to AIIMS following deterioration of health. On Tuesday night, around 11:05, the BJP stalwart passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Bhutan's Foreign Minister Doctor Tandi Dorji said he was deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. "Our deepest condolences and sympathies to the people of India and the bereaved families," he added.

Former Canadian minister Steven Harper expressed his condolences. "Saddened to learn of Sushma Swaraj passing. Throughout her long and inspired service to the Indian people, she brought wit, warmth and strength in her many distinguished roles. Respected by all, she will be deeply missed and forever admired," he said.