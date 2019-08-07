Sushma Swaraj death: Teary-eyed PM Modi pays tribute to former colleague, calls it 'personal loss'

Prime Minister Modi reached former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's Delhi residence at Djawan Deep Building, Janpath, to pay his last respects. Visuals of PM Modi at the residence show the leader with teary eyes.

PM Modi can be seen expressing his grief to Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal and their daughter Bansuri.





#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/Sv02MtoSiH â ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Sushma Swaraj, the 67-year-old political leader, was admitted to AIIMS on Tuesday night after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She passed away around 11:05 pm.

Following her death, PM Modi pushed out a series of emotional tweets and said that a glorious chapter in Indian politics had come to an end.

Sushma Jiâs demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that sheâs done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

I canât forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines.



She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

PM Modi called her a prolific orator and an outstanding parliamentarian. "Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people."

Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains will be kept at BJP headquarters for three hours today to let people pay tribute the politician. Her mortal remains will be kept at BJP headquarters from 12 pm to 3 pm. Her last rites will be performed at Lodhi crematorium, said BJP working president JP Nadda.

