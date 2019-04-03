Swiggy delivery boy abuses Bengaluru woman; gets suspended

A woman in Bengaluru who was abused by a Swiggy delivery boy was sent an apology note, along with a coupon of Rs 200. The woman demanded strict action against the delivery boy, instead of mere apologies. In the Facebook post on Thursday, the woman alleged that the delivery boy sought sexual favours from her.

According to reports, when the delivery boy arrived, he said something that the woman could not understand. He repeated the same. The woman then realised that he was abusing her, and saying "F*** u?" repeatedly. "I froze behind my door for about five seconds and re-did my door locks again," she said. She said that she could not "even look" at the food after that.

When the woman complained to Swiggy, the company sent a coupon of Rs 200 along with an apology.

Swiggy apologised for the incident on Facebook and asked her for more details for further action. The company told BusinessToday.In, "Customer safety is of utmost importance to us at Swiggy, and we maintain zero tolerance towards any misbehavior. Ever since the incident was brought to our notice, we have been in constant touch with the customer and have extended our full support to the investigation including suspending the delivery partner. Swiggy had offered 200 INR coupon as a replacement for the order and certainly not as compensation as has been wrongly reported by certain media. Swiggy remains committed to bringing in the necessary confidence and control in providing a safe consumer experience."

The company further stated that their delivery partners engage with Swiggy on a principal to principal basis and undergo the necessary background verification and training on various topics from time to time.

Swiggy also said that there was miscommunication between the delivery boy and the woman. However, the woman refuted the claim and told Times of India that there was no miscommunication.

