Targeting BJP, Congress to protest outside Raj Bhavans across country on Monday

Targeting BJP, Cong to protest outside Raj Bhavans across country on Monday

Accusing the BJP of subjugating democracy, the Congress on Saturday announced that it will be holding protests outside different Raj Bhavans across the country on July 27 against the saffron party's alleged attempts to topple its democratically elected governments.

All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal alleged in a statement that the very basic constitutional and democratic frame of the nation is facing an unprecedented attack from the BJP.

"Democratic institutions, constitutional values and institutions are being subverted and subjugated in a dangerously premeditated manner, with democratically elected opposition governments in one state after another being toppled by the BJP, using money, intimidation and blatant misuse of constitutional bodies and functionaries," he said.

"Horse trading to topple democratically elected governments has become the normal. What is more deplorable is that, at a time when the entire country is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, floods and severe economic and financial difficulties, the BJP is going all out to unsettle elected governments - in the process derailing governance and preparedness to handle Covid and other pressing issues," he also alleged.

In this context, the Congress party has decided to launch nationwide protests in front of different Raj Bhavans against these "anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions" perpetrated by the BJP, he said.

The Congress party has decided to organise a nationwide online campaign, 'Speak Up for Democracy' on Sunday, July 26 from 10 am onwards, whereby leaders will post videos and posts on different social media platforms highlighting this issue.

"Following this, all PCCs will hold protests in front the Raj Bhavans in their respective states on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 am demanding 'Save Democracy- Save Constitution and exposing the anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions of the BJP," he said in a statement.

The protest gathering would be held strictly adhering to the social distancing protocols issued by the health and civic authorities, the party said.

The BJP and its leaders are playing their "dirty game" to topple one of the "most efficient" state governments which has received praises from across the globe for successfully handling the Covid-19 pandemic, the Congress leader alleged.

"It is a matter of utmost shame that, in their dirty political game, the BJP is misusing the high constitutional office of the Governor to destabilise the elected governments," said Venugopal, adding that the Governor in Rajasthan is refusing to call a session of the legislative assembly, despite the constitutionally binding and mandatory advise of the chief minister and his council of ministers.

The Governors, instead of protecting the constitution, are acting in a "blatantly partisan manner" that facilitates political horse trading in the states, he alleged.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is facing rebellion from a section of party MLAs led by Sachin Pilot.

